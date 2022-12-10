Kurukwa ki Petero? Why Atwoli no longer identifies himself with Baba’s Azimio





The Central Organization of Trade Union (Cotu) boss Francis Atwoli has said he no longer identifies himself with Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja.

Mr Atwoli has explained being the head of trade union in Africa, when there is a meeting of workers in, for instance Tanzania, he would be officiating the meeting together with the Head of State of the country.

Posing a hypothetical scenario, Atwoli observed that if President Samia Suluhu enquired about how Kenya is fairing and the administration of President William Ruto, it would be such an embarrassment to say he is from the opposition.

“Do you expect me to tell her that I’m in Azimio and waiting for when they would be in government?” Atwoli asked amidst laughter from the crowd.

During the campaign period, Mr Atwoli openly supported and campaigned for Mr Odinga. On several occasions, Mr Atwoli publicly declared that Dr Ruto would not be elected the president of Kenya.

Additionally, he claimed that once Dr Ruto ceased calling him ‘mzee wa nyororo’ he would become the president.

However, following Dr Ruto election victory and the Supreme Court’s subsequent ruling in his favour, Mr Atwoli has since changed tune and began ‘aligning’ himself with the head of state.

Late last month, for instance, Mr Odinga said President Ruto was becoming a dictator but Mr Atwoli strongly refuted the claims saying Kenya was far from being an autocratic state.

“We are not a dictatorial state, we are nothing near there yet,” Mr Atwoli said.

