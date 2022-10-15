Kwambox: Marriage is a no for me, too much confusion





Bubbly radio presenter and emcee, Sheila Kwamboka alias Kwambox, says she has made a decision to live her life as a spinster.

The popular entertainer says she feels relationships have long lost meaning and as such, in her consciousness, there are no positive things to talk about relationships.

“I feel like right now relationships are as confused as possible, I feel like the fabric of what used to hold the society together is no longer there. As a society, we are in that confusion trying to figure out what’s next.”

“So in that confusion, I decided I’m going to date myself and wait for Jesus Christ my Lord and personal saviour,” Kwambox explains.

For many years, Kwambox’s sexual orientation has been a subject of discussion by a majority of her fans, due to her tomboyish fashion sense.

Whereas many continue to try and figure out her sexual orientation, the former Big Brother Africa (BBA) contestant has managed to remain as discrete as possible as far as her private relationship is concerned.

In 2015, the 37-year-old who gave an outstanding performance at the Ruger Walker Town concert in Meru last weekend was forced to respond to allegations that she’s lesbian following her stint at the BBA.

“This question bores me for real. Because it has nothing to do with anything. You know what I mean? It’s like me asking you, do you have a headache? Like that has nothing to do with anything.” She was quoted at the time.

To date, Kwambox continues to elude any subject regarding her relationship, as she now says, she doesn’t even harbour any dreams of marriage.

“St Paul told the church, marriage is not a must but it is good. Meaning one is at liberty to choose and I have decided, let me do other things. That’s why I don’t like talking about relationships because I have nothing positive to say,” Kwambox added.

Kwambox came into the limelight after her first stint in BBA 3, in 2008. She entered the competition at 23 years of age.

She would return to BBA in its five seasons in 2010 and lasted until the last day (140 days) but didn’t win.

