Kwambox nominated for East Africa Youth Awards





Radio presenter and events emcee Sheila Kwamboka aka Kwambox is in the running for Female Radio and Media Personality award in the East Africa Youth Awards.

Kwambox , who joined Radio Africa’s Kiss FM in February after leaving Standard Group’s Vybez Radio, has been etching her presence in the entertainment industry. She is competing with Two Tanzanians, a South Sudanese and a Ugandan presenter for this award.

Also read: Exclusive – TikTok makeup artist Tinashe Mwaniki on turning down movie role

The East Africa Youth Awards is an innovative and creative award of its own nature and status of the contemporary pressing demands and challenges of the East African regional community in this era of the highest sophisticated technology and continuous technological change with the highest development speed.

Also read: Special effects makeup artist Tinashe Mwaniki on how she started out

The East Africa Youth Awards’ main goal and objective is to recognize the most outstanding and exceptionally talented youth of both genders of the EAC region with the focus and mission of molding, nurturing them and directly illuminating the EAC region youth with the vigour to take their talents to a higher edge.

Last year, Kwambox and Crazy Kennar were the only two creatives picked to represent Kenya at the Meta for the Creators of Tomorrow initiative in London.

Also read: TikToker Wilson Muchemi on how Kevin Hart, Andrew Kibe impacted his life