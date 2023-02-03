Kwambox, Obinna to co-host breakfast show on Kiss





Media personality Kwambox and comedian Obinna will be hosting the Kiss breakfast show. Kwambox will start her job at Kiss on Monday, taking over from Kamene Goro who left the radio station last week.

Radio Africa General Manager Martin Khafafa had previously said Kwamboka’s addition would give listeners a chance to enjoy big, better and more engaging radio.

On her Instagram page, Kwambox said she took a break to recharge. Kwambox previously worked at Homeboyz Radio and Vybez Radio.

Sheila is also a former Big Brother Africa housemate and a former beauty queen. After quitting the station, Kamene said Kwambox is equally talented.

“Sheila is a great host, and I’m sure she will do a great job. I wish her all the best,” Kamene said, adding that news of Kwambox replacing her did not shock her.

“I wasn’t shocked because I had been told by a friend before the leak happened. We had already finalized everything about my leaving,” Kwambox said.

Kamene Goro joined Kiss FM in June 2019 to team up with Andrew Kibe in the breakfast show. Kibe left the station in June 2020.

Comedian and now Lang’ata Member of parliament Jalang’o later joined Kamene and the pair worked together until Jalang’o left to join politics in March 2022.

During her last day at Kiss FM, Kamene narrated how amazing it has been hosting the show inspite of all the challenges.

“It is that final day and today marks the last day of me on Kiss FM,” Kamene said while refuting claims that she had been fired by Radio Africa Group.

“The company did not fire me. My contract with them was up until the end of this month, January and there was no need for me to renew because I also told you I wanted more for my life,” she said.

