Kwame Owino and Sekou Owino: Double trouble or twice the charm?

Institute of Economic Affairs CEO Kwame Owino (left) and his twin brother Kwame Owino, a lawyer who works for Nation Media Group. PHOTOS | NATION MEDIA GROUP

One is an economist, the other is a lawyer. The identical twins are the embodiment of the phrase “two peas in a pod.” These two individuals not only share the same birthday but also an uncanny resemblance that leaves people in awe.

On Wednesday night, Citizen TV hosted a debate on the Finance Bill 2023, Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) CEO and renowned economist Kwame Owino mopped the floor with two senior government officials – Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria and Principal Secretary Charles Hinga.

Kwame’s eloquence and grasp of the subject matter struck most Kenyans, who lauded him for being well-read and ‘schooling’ the government.

The other equally interesting thing about Kwame is that he a twin brother, Nation Media Group’s (NMG) advocate Sekou Owino.

Their striking resemblance has on many occasions confused people, especially when they relay information meant for the other twin.

A Twitter user identified as Sanofa Tailor recalled how he used to work at NMG with Sekou and one day Kwame visited the office after Sekou had just left.

“I was the first to get back and found Kwame seated on the visitor side of Sekou’s workstation reading a newspaper. Assuming it was Sekou, I went ahead to make fun of him. ‘Chief ukiendelea kusoma zaidi ya hapo sasa utachizi (you’ll get crazy if you continued reading that much).’ This is something we used to say to him all the time on a light note because he is a proper bookworm,” he recalled.

When Sanofa was settling on his workstation, Sekou came back and proceeded to take his rightful seat.

“You should have seen my face! I was in disbelief! So I first disappeared deep into spaces to understand what was going on. Yaani I had just mocked the brother and he gracefully smiled and continued sitting like a gentleman. I went back to my workstation and they were all laughing at me.”

Sanofa narrated yet another incident with the Owino twins.

“We are the CEO’s boardroom on the 5th floor of Twin Towers. Nation Media and DTB had a partnership on a product called Nation Hela. The DTB team walk’s into the boardroom and take a guess of who walks in? You guessed right! Kwame walks in with a @DTBKenya branded tee.”

Taken aback, the then-CEO Linus Gitahi stared across the room, rose from his seat, and asked: “Sekou, when did you leave Nation? Kwame stood and with a smile he replied. ‘You are mistaking me for my brother.'” He asked, ‘Who is your brother?’ ‘Sekou,’ Kwame answered.

“You should have seen his face! After some laughter and silence, he then says ‘There will be no meeting until Sekou comes here.’ One of the brand managers was sent downstairs to fetch Sekou. Mimi I was on the floor!”

In an interview with NTV’s Sidebar in 2017, the audience was tickled by a story told by the Owino twins’ dad.

“When they were in primary school, in order to tell the difference, one was to wear black shoes and the other one brown. And because they were cheeky, they would exchange,” he revealed.

