Kwani hamjui jokes? Museveni’s son backtracks on ‘taking over Nairobi’

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba has shared that his tweet to take over Nairobi was all a joke.

Late last year, Muhoozi, who was then serving as Uganda’s Land Forces Commander, tweeted that it would only take him two weeks to capture Kenya’s capital city.

However, Muhoozi now says that the tweet was just a joke.

Posting about it on his favourite social media app, Muhoozi said, “3 months ago, I made a ‘Joke’ about taking over Nairobi in 2 weeks. Now any Tom, Dick or Harry immediately saw it for what it was…’a Joke’.

But unfortunately for some, it was not. Either way, the truth shall win! The East African Federation shall be realised.”

Muhoozi’s ‘joke’ stemmed from his disappointments following retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s failure to seek re-election.

Referring to him as his big brother, the only son of Uganda’s president would suggest to Mr. Kenyatta that he could have altered the constitution to allow him to run for a third term in office.

Kenyans would then school him on the constitution and the rule of law, informing him that the country respected it.

In a sarcastic response, Muhoozi questioned which constitution telling them they must be joking.

“Haha! I love my Kenyan relatives. Constitution? Rule of law? You must be joking! For us, there is only the Revolution and you will soon learn about it!” https://twitter.com/mkainerugaba/status/1576915478026469376?s=20&t=XYZmOO5pG7LvhqD53G2qbw

Seemingly not done with Kenyans, Muhoozi went ahead and asked where Kenyans would suggest him to live after ‘capturing’ Nairobi. However, his ‘joke’ had some repercussions with it, causing a diplomatic tiff between Kenya and Uganda.

This necessitated the leaders of the two countries to have a meeting.

President Museveni then apologised to Kenyans, saying it was not correct for public officers, be they civilian or military, to comment or interfere in any way in the internal affairs of brother countries.

“Regarding the election matters in that great country. It is not correct for Public officers, be they civilian or military, to comment or interfere in any way, in the internal affairs of brother countries,” he added.

