Kwani ni mimi namuoa – Samidoh’s wife bitterly responds to fan about Karen Nyamu





Samidoh’s wife Edday Nderitu cannot seem to catch a break from the drama surrounding her husband and his baby mama nominated senator Karen Nyamu.

In a recent online encounter with a fan, Edday found herself in a position where she had to go head to head with the lurking issue of accepting her husband’s baby mama and putting an end to the never-ending drama.

The mother of three, after sharing a video on TikTok, was met with a not-so-pleasant suggestion from one of her fans who said that she should just learn to love “wife number two”.

“Penda bibi number two kama wapenda Mungu, (Love your co-wife if indeed you love God),” the fan said.

However, Edday, who rarely engages the politician in any way chose not to keep mum this time around and went all guns blazing at the fan by answering,

“Kwani ni mimi namuoa (I’m I the one marrying her)?”

Judging from the many occasions that the known lawyer has been on the spot for going after Samidoh, many fans would argue that Karen has been a thorn in Edday’s flesh with the nominated senator always taking the opportunity to take shots at her.

Just this past week, Karen hinted that her baby daddy didn’t hold his wife to the same standards he did for her when they were together.

Her two examples to illustrate this was that she had to ditch her artificial wigs when she started dating him.

“This is a few years back at a political rally in mombasa. Kabla nikutane na ka mtu kakaniambia vile kanachukia wigs nikazitupa mbali hahaha wacha tu nicheke sababu siwezi lia,” said Nyamu.

A fan identified as Purity Pul Favour took the opportunity to claim that the singer had lied and that he was the one buying his wife wigs.

“Alikundanya haki he is the one buying for mamayao those wigs.”

That was the opening that Karen needed and went on to lament just how the first wife enjoys all the privileges.

“Purity, 1st wife hata anone vibaya haambiwangi lakini wewe unalipiwa gym very fast. This life hao wife wana enjoy sana.”

