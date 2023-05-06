Kyallo Kulture reality show set for second season





With the renewal of season two of her reality show featuring her two sisters, former TV siren Betty Kyallo says the masses should expect to see a more mature her.

Showmax recently announced the return of the reality show Kyallo Kulture, with the second season set to premiere on the platform on May 23, 2023.

Season one dug into the personal lives of Betty Kyallo and her sisters, Mercy Kyallo and Gloria Kyallo, showing viewers the joys and pains of sisterhood, and the importance of family in all situations, even the most difficult ones.

The reality series was a hit with Kenyan viewers, becoming one of the top 10 most-watched shows on Showmax in Kenya in 2022. Kyallo Kulture was also nominated at the 2022 Kalasha Awards for Best TV Show.

Now back for a second season, the show will follow the sisters on their journeys, separately as well as together, as they relearn each other.

“The fact that we are doing season two means that season one was something great for people to watch. In the latest one, I feel like I am not the same person that I was in season one. This season is going to show a very different side of the Kyallo sisters, and it’s going to be so much fun and with lots of energy,” Betty said.

For Mercy, 30, the new season is going to be about her growing into adulthood and living life to the fullest.

As for Gloria, the youngest of the Kyallo sisters, she is looking forward to sharing her colourful journey into youth, what she describes as the experiences of the not-so-average millennial girl.

“Expect the good, the bad and the ugly, as well as the breakups and the makeups,” she said.

