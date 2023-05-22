Kyallo Kulture: What to expect from Betty, Mercy and Gloria





Betty Kyallo and her sisters, Mercy and Gloria Kyallo have shared their experience filming season 2 of “Kyallo Kulture”.

The official premiere will be on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

“Kyallo Kulture” season two follows the individual journeys of the Kyallo sisters as well as their collective experiences as they reconnect with each other and explore the question, “What’s my next move?”

Speaking about the new season and what viewers can expect, Betty expressed her excitement, stating:

“This will be a very successful season two because we have grown as young women. I’ve also grown as a mom and a businessperson. I felt like I was very timid in season one, but this season I’m very vulnerable and raw.”

Mercy, whose journey takes center stage this season, emphasized the special bond shared among the sisters as the highlight of “Kyallo Kulture” season two.

She remarked:

“Season one was tough for me; I had to rediscover myself and rediscover my sisters, and also get a new job. You will see in season two that I get back in the groove of things.”

As the youngest of the Kyallo sisters, Gloria eagerly anticipates sharing more of her youth with fans in the new season.

However, juggling the show’s filming schedules with her studies hasn’t been easy.

She expressed gratitude to the production team for their understanding and support, saying:

“The production team has been very supportive and understanding to work around my schedule because they still want me to get the best grades. Having my sisters around me has also really helped; they’re always pushing me to be the best that I can be.”

Building on the success of its first season, “Kyallo Kulture S1,” which garnered significant viewership and became one of the top 10 most-watched shows on Showmax in Kenya in 2022, the new season aims to captivate audiences once again.

The inaugural season even received a nomination for Best TV Show at the 2022 Kalasha Awards.

