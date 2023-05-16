LA Consul General Big Ted honoured in America





Thomas Kwaka, popularly known as Big Ted, is the Kenyan Consul General at the Los Angeles Consulate in the United States of America.

He won an award for promoting the development of the creative economy in Kenya and the Diaspora at the Diaspora One Voice Consortium (OVC) Investors Expo held in Rockville, Maryland, USA.

Upon winning, he said, “We are just getting started because goodness and mercy follow me all the days of my life! #GodWinsAgain”.

He received several messages of congratulations from his family and friends for winning the coveted award.

Big Ted was appointed to the consulate in April 2022 by former President Uhuru Kenyatta. He was previously the Director of Brand Strategy and Events at State House.

Prior to his appointment at State House, Big Ted was a big name in Kenya’s creative and entertainment industry for over 20 years.

He has promoted Kenya in America by supporting sporting and cultural events, including the Rugby Sevens.

As Consul General, he is charged with promoting the business interests of Kenyans living in the United States of America.

He is currently working to promote President William Ruto’s plan to plant 15 million trees to reduce carbon emissions.

The Diaspora One Voice Consortium (OVC) Investors Expo was held between 5 and 7 May and reportedly attracted over 120 participants.

The event featured exhibitions, panel discussions and presentations from key stakeholders, including academics, 11 Kenyan MPs from key parliamentary committees, two senators, investors and business owners.

“This event exceeded our expectations and we are grateful to all participants and sponsors for their support. We believe the Expo has laid a strong foundation for future collaboration and investment in our communities,” said Dr Jake Ongaki, the Expo’s Planning Chair.

The One Voice Consortium (OVC) is a global network of African Diaspora organisations, professionals and entrepreneurs that aims to promote unity, collaboration and investment in various sectors to empower the Diaspora community and contribute to the sustainable development of Africa.

