Land company cuts ties with DJ Fatxo





A land-selling company has terminated its contract with DJ Fatxo following his allegedly involvement in the death of 23-year-old interior designer Jeff Mwathi was found dead outside the artiste’s 10th floor apartment.

The popular Mugithi musician is at the heart of investigations with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) visiting his home on Friday.

Making the announcement on its social media, Lesedi Group Limited said they take the allegations against DJ Fatxo seriously.

“We believe that it is important for us to uphold our values and principles, and we cannot condone any behaviour that goes against them. We understand that this news has been difficult for many, especially the parents of the deceased and the wider community who have been impacted by this tragedy,” the company’s statement reads in part.

The puzzling death has attracted the attention of Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki who on Friday ordered the DCI to conduct thorough investigations into the tragic incident.

“On the matter of the late Jeff Mwathi, I have spoken to the DCI Amin this morning and instructed him to send a homicide team from the DCI headquarters to take the necessary action,” Kindiki said. Meanwhile, DJ Fatxo on Friday expressed his desire for the case to be solved. “We all want to know the truth of what happened and we believe that justice will prevail. I love you my fans we shall win this,” he said.

