Lang’ata man in court for ‘refusing’ to repay debt

Peter Mwaura at Kibera law courts. He was charged with refusing to repay a debt PHOTO |JOSEPH NDUNDA

A businessman who allegedly obtained Sh312, 000 from a friend after lying he needed the cash to finance a contract and failed to refund has been charged with cheating.

Peter Mwaura was charged with cheating Juliet Kathuri on diverse dates between August and October 2021 in Langata, Nairobi.

Mwaura is accused of obtaining the cash by means of fraudulent tricks with an intent the same will be paid after a payment of a contract.

The suspect had reportedly gotten a contract with a Chinese firm and since he did not have sufficient funds to undertake the works, he approached the complainant with a promise to pay the cash at a profit.

Ms Kathuri would send him cash at different times through Mpesa and bank transfer.

The money was to be refunded by mid-December 2021 but when she demanded payment, Mwaura allegedly told him he had been paid via bank cheque which bounced and promised to pay in January this year.

He never paid and allegedly stopped picking Ms. Kathuri’s calls only to switched off his phone.

She reported to the police and Mwaura was arrested.

The suspect denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Sharon Maroro of Kibera law courts.

He was released on a bond of Sh500, 000 and a cash bail of a similar amount.

The case will be mentioned on August 1 for a pre-trial and fixing of hearing dates.