Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir takes on DCI boss Kinoti over Sakaja arrest threats

Lang'ata MP Nixon Korir address a church service at House of Hope in Kayole on January 10, 2021. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Lang’ata Member of Parliament Nixon Korir has blasted the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti for threatening to arrest Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Mr Korir said that Mr Kinoti was only out to taint the image of Mr Sakaja with claims that the senator is part of an international criminal syndicate.

On Thursday, Mr Kinoti said the senator and officials of Team University in Uganda, where the latter claims to have acquired a degree, are suspects in an international organised crime syndicate.

But in his reaction, Mr Korir accused Mr Kinoti of what he termed as media prosecution.

“His media prosecution is aimed at tainting peoples names for political expediency. Mr Kinoti is the king of media prosecution… Sakaja will be in the ballot,” said Mr Korir, who is serving his first term in the National Assembly.

The MP made the remarks just hours after Mr Sakaja dared the DCI boss to arrest him.

“Threats of arrest and persecution by the state will not intimidate us or change the will of the people of Nairobi. Our resolve remains firm. Bwana DCI Kinoti, I’m at my Riverside office, karibu or let me know if you’d like me to come over,’ Mr Sakaja said.

“Your office will not install a project on the people of Nairobi. My qualifications are legit and the relevant institutions have refused to play along with your games. Let the people decide,” he added.

At the same, time blogger Denis Itumbi on Thursday claimed that there is a plan to arrest Mr Sakaja and Mr Korir.

Mr Itumbi further claimed that a team of officers drawn from the regular unit and DCI detectives had already been dispatched to make the arrests.

The Nairobi Senator has had a week to forget following the escalating controversy over his academic credentials.

Mr Sakaja has been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to contest for the top county seat but is currently battling several petitions touching on his academic qualifications.