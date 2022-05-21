Larry Madowo graduates from Columbia University





CNN international correspondent Larry Madowo has finally graduated from Columbia University with a Master’s in Business & Economics Journalism.

Apparently, the former NTV news anchor had been made to wait for his graduation from the prestigious institution for two years.

“My in-person graduation from @Columbia was delayed by 2 years but it was still special. I came back to New York to confirm that my master’s in Business & Economics Journalism was real. It is & they haven’t changed their minds,” said an excited Madowo, who has earned himself a holiday at Maasai Mara for academic fete.

His master’s thesis on African e-commerce pioneer Jumia’s tumultuous first year on the New York Stock Exchange won the Philip Greer Scholarship Award for Financial Writing.

Madowo is a vastly experienced and celebrated media personality who has worked for top media outlets in Kenya and abroad, including NTV, KTN, CNBC Africa (South Africa), BBC News Africa (first as Business Editor and later as a North America Correspondent) and his current employer CNN.