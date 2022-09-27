Last battle before death! Paul Gicheru’s sequence of events at ICC, The Hague

On 15 February 2022, the trial in the case The Prosecutor v. Paul Gicheru opened before Judge Miatta Maria Samba of Trial Chamber III of the International Criminal Court (ICC). Mr Gicheru is accused of offences against the administration of justice consisting in corruptly influencing witnesses regarding cases from the situation in Kenya.

The family of Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru confirmed on Monday night that the lawyer was found dead at his home.

The family did not disclose the cause of his death but is expected to address the media on the same.

But how did the name of the quiet man from Eldoret, Uasin Gishu county come to the limelight?

Until his death, Mr Gicheru was facing offences against the administration of justice consisting in corruptly influencing witnesses regarding cases from the 2007/8 Post-election Violence situation in Kenya.

The International Criminal Court of Justice in the Hague, Netherlands, issued a warrant of arrest to Mr Gicheru on March 10, 2015, a decision that was unsealed on September 10, 2015.

The same orders were also issued against another Kenyan, Philip Kipkoech Bett.

The lawyer surprised Kenyans on November 2, 2020, when he surrendered himself to the authorities of The Netherlands according to the arrest warrant.

The following day, the lawyer was surrendered into ICC custody after the completion of the necessary national proceedings.

His first appearance before the Court took place on November 6 2020.

On December 11, 2020, the Pre-Trial Chamber A, severed the cases against the late lawyer Mr Gicheru and Mr Bett.

Mr Gicheru was released to Kenya in February last year with specific conditions restricting liberty, during the confirmation of charges proceedings.

The Pre-Trial Chamber A confirmed the charges of offences against the administration of justice brought by the Prosecutor against Paul Gicheru and committed him to trial on July 15, 2021.

On February 15, 2022, the trial opened before Trial Chamber III, and the accused Mr Gicheru plead not guilty to all charges.

The prosecution team presented its opening statements and called its first witness.

A total of eight witnesses were lined up and testified for the prosecution, and the last one finished testifying on March 24, 2022.

The Office of the Prosecutor completed its presentation of evidence on March 29, and the Defence team of the late lawyer announced on April 25 that it will not call any witnesses.

The closing statements in Mr Gicheru’s case took place on June 27, and the Trial Chamber III is still expected to deliberate on the proceedings and, within a reasonable period, pronounce its decision on the conviction or acquittal of the suspect.

