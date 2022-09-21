Last disturbing message by an AFC Leopard fan who died by suicide





Ms Rose Osore, a hardcore AFC Leopard fan, made her last wishes known to her close friends in a disturbing WhatsApp message.

Minutes before she died by suicide, the famous super fan of the football club thanked her friends praising them for being selfless.

In her last message seen by Nairobi News, Ms Osore said, a lot of things had changed in her life ever since she started falling ill and was always in and out of the hospital.

“Turning to a beggar is something I never wished or thought I would reach to (sic) and for this, I have decided to end this by resting. I know it is a cowardly thing to do but it is the only option I thought of,” she said.

At the end of the message, Ms Osore asked a group of ladies who are supporters of AFC Leopards never to stop having a good heart.

Hours later, her body was found lifeless at her house located in Komarock Estate.

In an amateur video seen by this reporter, police officers were captured as they carried her body from her house which has a grey door and into a waiting police vehicle.

Her friends and family could also be heard wailing as the police processed the scene.

Close friends of the deceased said that she was in and out of the hospital on several occasions and it is even evident on her official Facebook account.

The mother of one described herself as being single but loves her daughter so much. She also flaunted her love for gospel and rhumba music.

In January 2021, Ms Osore was admitted to hospital after she fell sick and could later be discharged a year later.

She then went ahead and posted an image of her face on Facebook where friends reacted by welcoming her back.

AFC Leopards, Kayole Branch – the fanbase account of the football club – sent its condolence messages to the family and friends of Ms Osore.

“We are never ready to say goodbye forever even though we know it is part of life. Today our hearts are extremely heavy. Very heavy.”

Family and friends also sent in their tributes celebrating her life.

“It is sad that Rozzie had to choose this path, may she rest in peace and may God grant the family and friends peace and comfort,” said Ms Bery Monique Oketch.

“Safiri salama Rhouzie,” said Mr Dave Ongiri.

Chris Douglas said “My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Rhouzie Osore. AFC Leopards family we have lost. RIP Madam.”

