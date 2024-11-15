Last film by deceased actor, Charles Ouda to premier on 21 November





Following the success of Pepeta, Showmax is set to launch a 4 Play, an 18-rated adult drama that delves deep into the personal lives of four men navigating friendship, love, and survival in the dynamic heart of Nairobi.

4 Play was Charles Ouda’s last project before his demise. The actor and scriptwriter died on February 3, this year at the age of 38 with the cause of his death remaining to be speculations as the family did not comment on the cause of his death.

Premiering on 21 November, 4 Play promises an unfiltered portrayal of modern Kenyan life, exploring the struggles and triumphs of men balancing personal chaos with loyalty and ambition.

Veteran actors Daniel Weke (Mali), AMVCA nominee Elsaphan Njora (Kati Kati, Twende), Maina wa Ndungu (Kina, Volume), and Kalasha Award winner Bilal Wanjau (Faithless) lead the cast.

They portray Malik, Allan, Edu, and Michael – friends bound by the unpredictable journey of city life. Joining them in 4 Play are Patricia Kihoro (Crime and Justice, Rafiki), singer/actress Habida Moloney (Zari), and Tracy Macharia (Big Girl Small World), who round off the cast with compelling performances.

Produced by James Kombo through CJ3 Entertainment, 4 Play brings together a formidable production team. Kombo, who also produced Pepeta, is working with directors Mwangi Rurengo (Pepeta), Janet Chumbe (Faithless), and Country Queen editor Mkaiwai Mwakaba, who makes her directorial debut with this series.

Head writer Abigail Arunga, known for her work on Junior, Pepeta, and Lies that Bind leads the storytelling team, joined by the late Charles Ouda, who contributed as a writer and casting director.

In creating 4 Play, Kombo explains that his inspiration was to bring the male narrative to the forefront.

“A lot of TV stories today focus on the woman’s perspective and with 4 Play I wanted to show the other side of the story – the man’s story,” says Kombo.

“It is about capturing the challenges we face and the things that men in Kenya go through every day. Growing up in Nairobi, I wanted to tell an authentic story through the nightlife, the flashy lifestyle, and the love life – part of the Nairobi culture and what this show represents. The stories of our four main characters are very relatable because we are talking about real things that men go through to survive.

As viewers follow the four leads through their escapades, 4 Play blends humor, grit, and nightlife with Nairobi’s distinctive vibrancy. Each episode reveals raw, relatable experiences as the men confront issues of friendship, family, ambition, and lust.

According to Arunga, the show’s co-creator, 4 Play boldly tackles adult themes often unexplored in mainstream Kenyan television, including sex work and addiction.

“4 Play is different from any other project I’ve done because I felt I could express my creative voice, especially in depicting adult relationships and sensuality,” says Arunga.