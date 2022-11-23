Last moments of woman who was murdered by male drinking buddy in Zimmerman





They enjoyed drinks and danced for hours; little did they know that the night would end tragically for one of them. That is how Mr Joseph Wangethi Njenga spend the last moments with a woman he now confesses to have killed.

On that night (November 21, 2022), Mr Njenga, left his house in Zimmerman to have some drinks at Small Villa Kinyumba Club along Kamiti Road, Githurai, which is common with hosting Mugithi shows.

When he arrived at the club, he ordered a drink, but even before he got started, a woman approached his table, and they quickly made acquaintances and continued enjoying their drinks.

According to the police, the couple’s merrymaking started at 10pm and went on until 3am. Apparently, they had agreed to spend the rest of the night together.

A few minutes after 3am, the two left the joint and proceeded to Mr Njenga’s house. Upon arrival, Mr Njenga has confessed that he stabbed the woman to death following a heated confrontation.

He claims the woman became violent and he feared she would have harmed him.

A detective privy to the case told Nairobi News that they are seeking the CCTV footage from the joint where the couple first enjoyed their drinks before they left.

“Apart from the CCTV footage we are also seeking to establish the identity of the woman from the workers at the joint as we plan to inform the family,” the detective told Nairobi News.

After committing the murder, the suspect went to the police station where he told officers to go and pick the body of the deceased from the scene of crime.

Two police officers who were on duty at the time then accompanied the suspect to his house where they found the woman whose identity is yet to be known lying in a pool of blood.

At the scene of crime, police recovered two blood-stained knives, which they believe are the murder weapons.

Mr Njenga was immediately taken into custody while the body of the deceased was moved to the Nairobi City Mortuary where it is still recorded as an ‘unknown female adult.’

