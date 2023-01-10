Last moments: Teenager lured to his death by stranger





The last moments of a teenager who was lured from his sister’s home in Kisii to Kayole in Nairobi County after being promised a job can now be revealed.

A postmortem report seen by Nairobi News reveals that the 16-year-old boy identified as Beckham Sylvester Atika, who fled from his home in December 2021, was strangled to death.

“He died due to manual strangulation with contributor multiple soft tissue injuries consistent with assault,” the post-mortem report conducted at Mama Lucy Hospital Morgue read in part.

It further revealed that he had bruises on the neck strip muscles, which clearly indicates that he was strangled.

According to Mr. Elvis Origa, his nephew was strangled to death on December 31, 2022, following a disagreement between the deceased and Mr. Michael Joseph – who lured him from Kisii to Nairobi with a promise of a job.

The matter was reported at Soweto Police Station and referred to sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kayole Sub-County who are investigating the death.

Following the incident, Mr Joseph, who is in police custody, was arrested on Friday last week and is being held at Kayole Police Station.

Nairobi News has established that the minor was rushed to Ruai Family Hospital by the main suspect said that a mob had beaten him up.

A report on the matter filed at the Komarock Branch of the hospital revealed that he was pronounced dead on arrival at 9 am at the medical facility.

Mr Origa told Nairobi News that all was going well until November 2021, when the minor, aged 16, disappeared from his home with his mother.

“He then decided to go and live with his sister, he had committed a mistake and must have acted out of fear that he would be disciplined hence the reason he went into hiding,” said Mr Origa.

According to him, he was staying with his sister until he met Mr. Joseph, who told him that he was in a position to get him a job within the city.

All this time, the minor was okay until January 1, 2023, when Mr. Atika was informed by his sister, who resides in Daraja Mbili, Kisii County, that he had passed away.

“My sister called me and informed me that my nephew had been murdered, and that is how I started searching for the truth,” Mr. Atika said.

According to him, he attempted to reach out to the suspect, but he kept on dodging him until Friday last week when he was asked to appear before the Kayole police station.

Mr. Atika told this reporter that the minor’s body was removed from the Mama Lucy Hospital morgue and taken to the Kenyatta University morgue.

Currently, plans are underway to have the body ferried to Kisii County, where he will rest.

