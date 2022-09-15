Last social media messages by actress Faith Nduku before her tragic death





Vioja Mahakamani actor and gospel musician David Alliwah took to social media to announce the death of another of his colleagues.

Alliwah revealed that Faith Nduku, a team leader at his Theatrix Arts Ensemble, succumbed to her injuries on September 13, at 3:20 pm while seeking treatment at the sixth floor of Kenyatta National Hospital.

Nduku was the second fatality after another actor, Dennis Mwandoe, also perished in the grisly accident in which a trailer hit the public service vehicle the team had been travelling in. The matatu rolled three times and landed on its roof in the Karai area near Naivasha at 4:30 am on August 26.

In her last social media posts, Nduku came across as a happy person who was always optimistic about life and the future.

“You can’t go and change the beginning but you can start where you are and change the ending,” Nduku wrote in one of her social media updates.

In another, she thanked God for her loving friends who always encouraged and prayed for her to be a “wholesome angelic bold woman that is grateful.”

She was also alive to the fact that happiness wasn’t about always getting what one wanted all the time, but about loving what one had and being grateful for it.

She also encouraged her friends that there was always a way to do something better and one just had to find it.

“Be realistic, always be a prayerful person and God will reveal himself to you,” Nduku captioned photos of herself on Facebook.

Alliwah mourned Nduku as a star who had died too soon.

“She was a star, a sister, a prayer warrior, a colleague and our leader at Theatrix. She had been hospitalized since August 26. We are at a loss, pained but we stand to accept the doing of God and celebrate a life well lived,” said Alliwah.

