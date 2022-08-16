Last will: Diamond chooses Zari’s daughter as heir to multibillion empire





Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has revealed that he settled on his seven-year-old daughter Princess Tiffah to inherit most of his wealth.

Speaking during an interview with a South African radio station, the Bongo crooner revealed that Tiffah whom he sired with Ugandan socialite, Zari Hassan, will manage his vast business empire.

“I would want her (Tiffah) to be the heir to my property. Especially my music business, to be able to manage my businesses. That’s what I want,” disclosed Diamond.

According to the father of six, he would not want his daughter to suffer like he did when he was growing up.

“I don’t want her to suffer. I wouldn’t want her to go through the suffering I’ve gone through. I want her to be the heir to many businesses that I have also set up for her,” he added.

On his music royalties, Diamond disclosed that 50 per cent would go to his mother while the other 50 per cent would be divided among his children and future wife.

“It is a secret but the first person has to be my mother. She takes about 50%, and then the kids follow.”

Adding that his wife will also be in his last will. “If I will have married, then Inshallah.”

Back in 2017, during an interview with Larry Madowo, Diamond revealed that he doesn’t want Tiffah to be a musician.

“Mtoto wa kiume nataka awe msanii, wa kike asiwe msanii. Watamla sana! Mwanamke anatongozwa na watu tofauti kwa hivyo anapokuwa msanii, watu wanaomkujia wanakuwa wengi, so kutongozwa kwingi…da! Wataniua kwa pressure.

(My sons can be musicians, not my daughter. Women in the industry are approached by too many suitors…da! That pressure will kill me!),” He said.