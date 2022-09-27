Late De Matthew’s second wife, Carolyne Waithera, robbed





The budding wines and spirits business opened by the late John De Matthew’s second wife, Carolyne Waithera, was targeted by criminals.

In an update done on social media on September 26, 2022, Waithera warned her customers and followers not to transact with the mobile money transfer till the number linked to her business.

“Good Evening…hope you’re well, Just to inform you “John Jameson Liquor” till phone has just been stolen, By guys dressed in “Safaricom jackets. Kindly if you receive any call or message claiming to me…Don’t respond. Thanks,” Waithera issued the statement on social media.

Also read: Exclusive: I want to go home to mourn mum – DJ Evolve

According to past media reports, victims reported how pin numbers to their mobile money wallets were reset once they lost access to the sim card; and any money in their wallets was stolen.

Also read: Exclusive: Behind the scenes of Jacque Maribe’s hunt for a government job

Telecom service providers normally urge victims to immediately report the theft to them so that the sim cards can be blocked to prevent any financial theft.

They also advocate for the safeguarding of their passwords, dates of birth and national identity numbers that could be used to swap sim cards.

Waithera’s business was still in its infancy.

Taking to social media on August 19, 2022, Carolyne Waithera announced that she had opened a hustle to enable her to provide for her sons.

Also read: Watch: Pastor Nganga humiliates wife before congregation

The liquor store is located at ACK Stage near Ruiru Prison, Kiambu County.

“Hi my people, your girl is back. I was campaigning but now I am back. I have missed you guys. I was hustling but now I have opened another one. If you want to promote me so that I can get some money to take care of the boys, welcome to John Jameson Liquor,” she posted in a video on social media.

Opening a business came as a milestone for Waithera after she and her children were abandoned by her late husband’s family.

They also took away property she shared with the late legendary Kikuyu singer including the house they lived in.

Also read:

Exclusive: Singer Bahati speaks on Diana Marua’s health following eerie Instagram post

Exclusive: ‘The experience is magical,’ Lillian Ng’ang’a opens up about motherhood

Officially married? Kamene Goro, DJ Bonez spot wedding rings during vacation

Kenyans on TikTok excited after Japanese animation series features Nairobi, Kenyan cuisine – Video