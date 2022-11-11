Late Tanzanian tycoon Reginald Mengi’s widow celebrates their twins in heartfelt post





Jacqueline Ntuyabaliwe, a Tanzanian singer known as K-Lynn, took to her Instagram to celebrate her twins- Jaden Kihoza and Ryan Saashisha- who expressed their love for her in a beautiful note.

“Dear Mama, I love you so so so much. Your (sp) my best and always remember that you are in my heart forever and always I hope you have a wonderful night and remember that I love you,” wrote one of her kids and filled the letter with several hearts.

In response, Mrs Mengi said that her heart was full and she was honored to be a mother to twins.

“My heart if full, my twins are the best gift from God. Not a day goes by without me feeling grateful and honored to be Mama Twins. I love you crazy and forever my amazing bobos,” said Jacqueline.

Jacqueline was the second wife to the late Tanzanian billionaire tycoon Reginald Mengi. The 43-year-old former singer and the tycoon tied the knot in March 2015 in a colorful wedding in Mauritius. The couple enjoyed wedded bliss until 2019, when Reginald Mengi fell ill and died in May 2019 while receiving treatment in Dubai.

Following his death, his two much older children from his marriage with his first wife sought court intervention to disinherit Jacqueline and her twins from their father’s vast wealth.

The battle began after two wills allegedly written by the deceased emerged, and in one of them, Jacquline and her children had been left out.

The Nation recently reported that Mrs Mengi could clear a legal hurdle in August 2022 when the Tanzanian Court of Appeal nullified a decision made by the High Court to annul a will left by the deceased, which excluded other children from inheriting his wealth. This will effectively left everything to her and her children.

The Court of Appeal rejected arguments by Abdiel and Abraham Mengi, the older children who were named trustees of the estate, in which they claimed Jacquline and her children hadn’t attached the correct documents in their appeal case and moved to have her blocked from addressing a court.

The Court of Appeal shut down their arguments. The Nation also reported that the court would determine the legitimacy of Mengi’s Will, and the Abdiel’s and Abraham’s right to manage their father’s vast estate.

The case is ongoing.

Today, Jacquline is a former singer who is an award-winning furniture designer, the Chairperson of the Dr. Mengi PWD Foundation, Wildaid Ambassador, and founder of the Dr. Ntuyabaliwe Foundation.

