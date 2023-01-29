Lawmaker Peter Salasya blasts Jambojet over delays, fines

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya at Parliament Buildings on September 8, 2022 after he was sworn in. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Mumias East lawmaker Peter Salasya has lamented over what he terms huge penalties on passengers who fail to make it on time for a flight.

The youthful MP Salsaya argues it is unfair for airlines to fine Kenyans for delays but the same punishment is not extended when the flights delay.

In a video that he posted on his socials, the first-time lawmaker urged Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to look into the matter and act accordingly.

“I was to go to Mombasa and my flight was at 1:15 pm and I got there at 1:00 pm. They told me I’m late and asked me to top up Sh5,000 and I did,” he starts off.

“Now they are late. I was supposed to be on my flight at 4:00 pm but they delayed me by over 20 minutes. Now lemme ask, will they return my money?” he asked.

Adding that the airline company should return his money, Salasya observed that it was a case of ‘scratching my back I scratch yours.’

“Jambojet return my money or I will go to parliament and enquire why you are doing this to innocent Kenyans,” he said.

Mheshimiwa Peter Salasya speaking for many here. He got late by 5 minutes and @FlyJambojet asked him to add some cash to connect to another flight. Now he checked in in time but the flight has delayed for 20 minutes will Jambojet refund him? pic.twitter.com/BMJklpsxyQ — Kawangware Finest ™ (Geoffrey Moturi) (@cbs_ke) January 28, 2023

When the delay flights, overbook or cancel we should have a penalty to place on them.

Say like a refund or a free ride on my next trip — The Duke Of Khwisero (@KenMayienga) January 28, 2023

This is true. An effective law is one which is 2 legged not one legged. It should cover both parties. Like in this case the terms are only favouring one party leaving the customer with nothing to burgain on. — Sidhe Tobby⤴️ (@Arap_Sidhe) January 28, 2023

@P_Salasya Hapa ninakuunga mkono. Why did you have to pay ksh.5K extra just to be put on a different flight? Pia wewe wapige fine ya ksh.5K for delaying your flight. Get your money back! That's highway robbery. https://t.co/huNPhsSzzU — Mama Mia (@MamaMia_2003) January 28, 2023

Jambojet, a Kenya Airways-owned airline, operates flights within Kenya and to Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo.

Jambojet flies from Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Eldoret, Kisumu, Malindi, Mombasa, Diani (Ukunda), Lamu, and Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo.

The carrier, founded five years ago, ferried more than 730,000 passengers in 2021 within Kenya and to neighbouring countries after an aggressive expansion aimed at first-time flyers who would normally take a bus.

Salaysa complaints come even as Kenya Airway struggles to remain afloat.

The relies on a consistent government bailout to the tune of billions of shillings each year. The company is also struggling to compete in a tough climate post-Covid-19 amid stiff competition from Ethiopia, and Rwanda Airlines.

