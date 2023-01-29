Join our Telegram Channel
Lawmaker Peter Salasya blasts Jambojet over delays, fines

By Wangu Kanuri January 29th, 2023 2 min read

Mumias East lawmaker Peter Salasya has lamented over what he terms huge penalties on passengers who fail to make it on time for a flight.

The youthful MP Salsaya argues it is unfair for airlines to fine Kenyans for delays but the same punishment is not extended when the flights delay.

In a video that he posted on his socials, the first-time lawmaker urged Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to look into the matter and act accordingly.

“I was to go to Mombasa and my flight was at 1:15 pm and I got there at 1:00 pm. They told me I’m late and asked me to top up Sh5,000 and I did,” he starts off.

“Now they are late. I was supposed to be on my flight at 4:00 pm but they delayed me by over 20 minutes. Now lemme ask, will they return my money?” he asked.

Adding that the airline company should return his money, Salasya observed that it was a case of ‘scratching my back I scratch yours.’

“Jambojet return my money or I will go to parliament and enquire why you are doing this to innocent Kenyans,” he said.

Jambojet, a Kenya Airways-owned airline, operates flights within Kenya and to Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo.

Jambojet flies from Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Eldoret, Kisumu, Malindi, Mombasa, Diani (Ukunda), Lamu, and Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo.

The carrier, founded five years ago, ferried more than 730,000 passengers in 2021 within Kenya and to neighbouring countries after an aggressive expansion aimed at first-time flyers who would normally take a bus.

Salaysa complaints come even as Kenya Airway struggles to remain afloat.

The relies on a consistent government bailout to the tune of billions of shillings each year. The company is also struggling to compete in a tough climate post-Covid-19 amid stiff competition from Ethiopia, and Rwanda Airlines.

