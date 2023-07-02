Lawmaker proposes execution of corrupt government officials





Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina has proposed the execution of corrupt government officials.

Speaking in Nakuru County at a church service attended by President William Ruto and his deputy Mr Rigathi Gachagua on July 2, 2023, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party allied lawmaker said the only justice Kenyans should be served in case public funds and resources are swindled is executing the involved office holders.

And for that, Ms Njeri urged the Head of State to tighten his rope on the fight against corruption by coming up with tough laws and measures.

The legislator made the remarks in reference to the recently proposed Finance Bill 2023 that was passed by the national assembly, and assented by President Ruto thus becoming a law which is expected to increase revenue collection.

“And since we passed the Finance Bill 2023, those who will be found engaging in corruption and swindling public funds and resources should be executed,” Njeri said.

The congregants of St Mary’s Catholic Church, Molo Nakuru County, were heard praising the lawmaker while making the proposal.

“Mr President, kindly crack the whip,” Njeri urged the head of state.

As the passage of the Finance Bill 2023 is projected to help increase collection of revenue, the Kirinyaga County Woman Representative insisted that corrupt government officials should not be given a space.

Kenyans have already started feeling the pinch of increased taxes after the Finance Bill 2023, was overwhelmingly passed in Parliament.

It has introduced, among others, a 16 percent VAT on petroleum products, from the previous 8 percent.

Petroleum products determine the cost of commodities, through transportation costs.

The Bill further proposes a 1.5% tax on all salaried employees, with the proceeds directed towards building affordable homes.

