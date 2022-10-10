Le Band makes comeback at Guinness Smooth launch





Popular boy band Le Band celebrated their reunion with a powerful performance at the Guinness Smooth launch held at the TRM rooftop.

The boy group, comprising Fidel Eli Shammah aka Charisma aka The Luhya Heat, Ken Mwendwa a.k.a Mr Sugar and Spice, and Joel Maina a.k.a Chokoraa Mjanja, are reported to have split for the past four years.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, Le Band lead singer Fidel aka Charisma said they have been doing their music separately but remained best of friends. He added they performed together at the event because their fans love Le Band music but they are not back together as a band.

“No we are not back together, it was just something for the fans. The fans love Le Band music so we just thought we should do something for them. We are homies and best of friends. There was and is no beef among us. We are together almost every time,” said Fidel.

The boy band made their split public back in 2019 when Charisma announced on social media the group will be taking a break. He then released his first solo single, a jam dubbed Unavyonipenda.

The three-man group which won the Best New Artiste & Best Group Video of the Year Awards in the 2017 Pulse Music Video Awards already packs a repertoire of songs outlining the dynamic nature of generation finding its voice and striking all the right cords while at it.

Fidel, Ken and Joel together made a name for themselves as a brotherhood for shaping the future of music by tapping into its rich past, and signature rhythms indicating a continent on the verge of global explosion despite their split.

Le Band’s first track of 2018 was a runaway hit of monumental proportions. Featuring Kaligraph Jones, Nakupenda became the number-two trending video in Kenya just five days after its release.

Number One (released in 2017) featuring Suzziah also received a very warm reception from their fans having gotten airplay in the East & West African regions.

