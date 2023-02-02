League strugglers Mathare United fire coach Boniface Omondi

Kenya Police Elvis Rupia (right) tussles for the ball with Mathare United's Samson Otieno during a Football Kenya Federation Premier league match on January 31, 2023 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Former Kenyan Premier League champions Mathare United have fired head coach Boniface Omondi following their last defeat.

Omondi’s departure comes a day after the league’s bottom side was thrashed 5-0 by Kenya Police in a Kenya Federation Premier league match at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani.

Following Omondi’s exit, goalkeeping coach Samuel Kioko takes over on temporary basis as the 2008 league champions seek a permanent replacement.

“Mathare United can confirm that Boniface Omondi has left his role as head coach on mutual consent. The decision was arrived at on Thursday following a lengthy meeting between him and the club’s hierarchy,” the club said a statement.

“Current goalkeeper coach Samuel Koko will assume first-team coaching duties as the club embarks on finding a suitable replacement. Everyone at the club would like to thank coach Omondi for his service during a very difficult three months,” the club further said.

Omondi joined Mathare United at the start of the season and guided the team to only one win, a 3-2 victory over Bidco United on January 25, 2023.

Mathare United are stuck at the bottom of the table with a paltry four points from 10 matches. Their next match is against the high-riding KCB, who are placed fourth in the table. The match will be played on Saturday at Moi International Sports Center Kasarani Annex.

