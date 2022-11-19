Ledama to Kenyans: Do not allow GMOs





Senator for Narok County Ledama Olekina has urged Kenyans to stand still and not allow the importation of Genetically Modified Maize into the country.

Taking to his social media account, the second-term senator termed the Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria on lifting the ban on GMO products as ludicrous.

He urged Kenyans not to fall into the trap of CS Kuria’s sentiment.

“Dear Kenyans do Not allow GMO maize into this country please do not! If a cabinet secretary can say they have deliberately decided to allow GMO into the country to kill people should we really fall into their trap? Come ON! be serious … this is absolutely ludicrous,” stated Ledama.

This comes a few days after Trade CS Kuria said that the government had lifted the GMO ban despite the life-threatening risks genetically modified foods pose to humans.

In his remarks Thursday, the CS said that Kenyans are staring at the death courtesy of a myriad of risks, and there’s nothing wrong with adding GMOs to the list of risks.

“By just being in this country, you are a candidate for death. And because there are so many things competing to kill you, there is nothing wrong with adding GMOs to that list,” Kuria said.

In October, the government led by President William Ruto lifted a ban on the cultivation and importation of genetically modified crops amid the worst drought in 40 years and soaring food prices.

This includes white maize, the country’s main staple. The decision was welcomed by scientists who see GM crops as the answer to food security.

Genetically modified organisms (GMOs) refer to plants, microbes, or animals that have altered their genetic makeup by introducing a select gene from another unrelated species.

For crops, this usually confers a desired characteristic, such as increased yield, insect tolerance, or drought resistance.

