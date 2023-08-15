Leopards sign eight after Fifa lifted transfer ban

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems gestures during a training session at Camp Toyoyo ground in Nairobi on May 6, 2022. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Fifa has cleared AFC Leopards to sign and register players, ahead of the 2023/2024 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League side league season.

The top-flight club confirmed the move in a statement on August 14, 2023.

The clearance came after the club agreed on a payment plan with coach Patrick Aussems, who is owed Sh20 million.

“After a series of constructive discussions between the management and our former coach, Patrick Aussems, the parties have reached an amicable solution to the contract dispute,” confirmed the club in a statement.

“As a result, the player registration ban previously imposed on the club by Fifa has been lifted. The team now looks forward to the new season with renewed focus and dedication.”

A letter seen by Nairobi News and signed by Fifa’s Julien Deux, Head of Judicial bodies and dated August 14, 2023, indicated the case against Leopards had been closed.

Their was a disclaimer in Fifa’s message however, that the case will be reopened in the event the club does not stick to the agreement.

“We would like to inform the parties that the present disciplinary proceedings against the respondents, the AFC Leopards club, are hereby closed since the parties settled their disputes, and hence the registration ban imposed, has been lifted,” read Fifa’s letter.

Following the move to lift the ban, Leopards have signed six players from Nzoia Sugar namely Boniface Munyendo, Randy Bakari, Vincent Mahiga, Hassan Beja and Yasin Sije.

Former Wazito midfielder Kevin Kimani and his Kenya Police counterpart Clifton Miheso have joined the club as well as Mathare United defender Gideon Were.

Leopards have been serving a suspension since May 2023 in the wake of a pay dispute with Aussems.

The dispute between these two parties was caused by the club’s delay in paying the Belgian coach his dues.

In turn, he sued the club and was awarded Sh20 million in unpaid dues, damages and fines.

Aussems, who’s formerly handled Africa’s top-flight club including Sudan’s Al Hilal and Tanzania’s Simba, then left the club on June 10, 2023, citing personal reasons.

