Lethal sex: 71-year-old dies while in bed with 22-year-old lover in a lodging





A 71-year-old man on Thursday, January 26, 2023, died while having sex with a 22-year-old woman inside a guesthouse in Nairobi County.

According to the police, the deceased picked his female companion from Githurai and took her to a popular lodging along Thika Road.

The couple booked room at the lodging where they stayed together until tragedy struck.

“The deceased started complaining of chest pains, back aches and numbd legs and hands,” the police said in their report.

It is then that the woman hailed a taxi to take elderly man to hospital.

According to the police the taxi driver, who is well known to the woman, assisted in taking the elderly man to Aga Khan Hospital where he pronounced dead on arrival.

A brother of the deceased was thereafter notified of the death.

Police said the body did not have any physical injuries even as detectives commenced investigations into the incident.

Detectives have since visited the lodging where they grilled some staff who were on duty when the couple booked their room.

