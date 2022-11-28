Licenses of eight nightclubs, including 1824 and Oyster Bay, revoked

Club 1824 along Langata Road in this picture taken on February 16, 2020. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Club 1824 along Langata Road in this picture taken on February 16, 2020. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL





Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has escalated his war on noisy nightclubs in Nairobi by cancelling the licenses of eight entertainment joints for contravening his directives on noise pollution.

Over the weekend, a joint operation between Nairobi City County’s Liquor Department and Enforcement teams in collaboration with the National Police Service made stormed and made several arrests in Nairobi nightclubs. The exercise was carried out in all 17 sub-counties in the city.

This after Governor Sakaja cancelled licenses for nightclubs and bars operating in Nairobi’s residential areas following public uproar over noise pollution.

The eight nightclubs whose licenses have been revoked are 1824, Club 909, CK Club, Xbillionaires Club, Oyster Bay, Edu’s Bar, Pit Stop and Claret Lounge.

Also read: KOT now want Sakaja to raid loud churches after police storm Club 1824

The operation of these clubs was effected immediately after the Governor’s directive was issued on Friday, warning the clubs from playing loud music past 10pm.

The county team prioritised areas where residents had previously filed complaints to the County Government.

The governor’s order also affected all the clubs within the residential areas, a move that has been welcomed by the Nairobi enforcement team deputy director Christine Kivuva.

“Governor Sakaja’s directive to cancel the licenses of nightclubs within residential areas is a very good preventive measure for noise pollution. On Sunday, most areas were silent,” Kivuva said.

Also read: WATCH – Ruto supports Sakaja’s war on noise pollution

Ms Kivuva said that the affected nightclubs were found to be in contravention of set decibels levels which are supposed to be at 35DCB.

She said that the county government served various establishments with noise improvement notices for those clubs found generating excessive noise and vibrations contrary to noise regulation 2009.

This comes even as President William Ruto welcomed the move, saying that his government will fully support the governor’s decision to keep off the noise from the residential places.

However, the move has been hugely criticised by a section of Kenyans, who said the governor should enforce the same order to churches in residential areas.

Also read: Sakaja’s final call to nightclub owners in Nairobi estates