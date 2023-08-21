Ligi Ndogo triumph in East African tourney

Ligi Ndogo players celebrate following their recent win at the East African tourney. PHOTO: COURTESY

Ligi Ndogo players celebrate following their recent win at the East African tourney. PHOTO: COURTESY





In a thrilling showdown at the Nairobi Polo Club, Ligi Ndogo U15 side showcased their talent and determination as they secured a remarkable victory over Michael Olunga Football Academy in the finals of the Ligi East Africa tournament.

The match ended in a draw after regulation time, leading to a nail-biting penalty shootout that saw Ligi Ndogo emerge as the champions.

The tournament, which attracted a record-breaking 231 teams this year, featured renowned sides from across East Africa, including the defending champions Teletubbies Kids League (TKL) from Uganda and Future Stars from Tanzania.

Teletubbies Kids League dominated the under 7s and under 11s categories, while Future Stars fielded teams in three different categories.

With over 1000 young football players from various countries such as Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, Somalia, Ethiopia, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the Ligi East Africa tournament has become a platform for nurturing young talent and promoting football development in the region.

Chris Amimo, the tournament director, expressed his delight at the growing stature of the tournament, emphasizing the importance of providing opportunities for young players to showcase their skills and pursue their dreams of becoming professional football stars. He highlighted Ligi Ndogo’s commitment to organizing countrywide tournaments