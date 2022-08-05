Likoni Road Inspection Centre gazetted as polling station, closed for three days

Motor vehicles at Likoni Road Inspection Centre, Nairobi in this picture taken on March 22, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

The National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) will close the Likoni Road Inspection Centre for three days after it was gazetted as a polling centre.

The agency, in a gazette notice, said the centre will be inaccessible clients as it had been designated as a polling station in Starehe Constituency, Nairobi County during Tuesday’s General Election. NTSA further said that they will notify the public once the centre is reopened for service.

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) there will be 46,299 polling locations that will be used for the election.

Kenya uses learning institutions, among other facilities, as polling centres during elections. This year’s election has learning institutions closed for more than a week over the election period. In the event there are repeat elections, the dates are subject to change and this may affect the national examinations scheduled for later this year.

The 2022 academic calendar is packed with activity that include Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE), Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) and grade three and six exams under the Competency-Based Curriculum.