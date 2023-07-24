Lilian Muli baby daddy Jared Ombongi embrace co-parenting





Media personality Lilian Muli and her second baby daddy, Shabana FC President Jared Ombongi, seem to have put their differences behind them and embarked on a journey of co-parenting their adorable son, Liam.

The pair recently attended an event together, with Lilian looking visibly happy in the company of her friends and Jared.

“Baba Liam. Mr Chairman. Shabana FC. Tore Bobe,” Lilian captioned a picture that they took together.

Also, on Fathers’ Day, Lilian expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the father of her son, describing him as a good man and an exceptional father.

“Happy Fathers’ Day to this good man. You are loved by us. I celebrate you today for being a good man and an even better father,” Lilian wrote alongside a series of family photos.

Fans and well-wishers have shown their excitement and support for the couple’s decision to co-parent peacefully.

Many expressed their joy at seeing Lilian and Jared happily embracing their roles as parents together.

During her appearance on Season One of Kyallo Kulture, Lilian spoke about the challenges of co-parenting with both of her baby daddies.

She said strained relationships between parents can negatively impact children, while urging parents to prioritize their children’s well-being.

Lilian’s journey to motherhood has been marked by a few bumps, including the end of her marriage to her ex-husband, Moses Kanene, with whom she shares a another son. After the divorce, Lilian dropped the name Kanene when introducing herself or signing off on TV.