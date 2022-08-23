Lilian Muli: My transformation from being a very negative person





Citizen TV news anchor Lilian Muli has revealed how in the past she used to be a negative person, especially when it comes to things affecting her life.

Sharing on social media, Lilian said it is only recently, following the intervention of her mother, that she has started to view things positively.

Lilian stresses on the importance of speaking life to oneself through positive affirmations.

“Hello beautiful people it me your friend, your girlfriend anyway your many things. I wanted to share something that I have picked up in the last couple of months and it is the power of commanding your morning,” Lilian said.

“So my mom shared a book with me and it is basically about unleashing the power of God in your life. It t basically talks about the power of the tongue. This message is not a preaching message but I sued to be a very negative person. But this book speaks of how you need to speak life into your life, and things will happen,” she said.

The mother of two’s life has been a rollercoaster of events. She divorced the father of her first born son Moses Kanene in 2016 after seven years of marriage.

She later started dating business man Jared Ombongi. The couple welcomed a son in 2018 but their relationship ended dramatically with Lilian accusing Jared of being a narcissist and a “community husband.”

She also accused him of infidelity saying she would rather die than ever being associated with Mr Ombogi. However, the couple would later reunite.

“Some of the downside of whatever we do and how we handle our social media is that you can have a weak moment, you humanly put something out there that you can’t take back and people would jump on that and ride with it. Unfortunately I have learnt that not everything comes across as you would want to come across. I made peace with what it is I did,” Lilian once said in an interview.