Lilian Muli responds to viral post suggesting she is open to dating a ‘young broke man’





Citizen TV journalist Lilian Muli has become a hot topic of discussion as she trends online, following an article posted by a blog that suggested the charismatic media personality was open to dating.

According to the blog’s post, Lilian supposedly expressed her willingness to date young and financially struggling men.

The article in question was published on June 9, 2023.

In response to this publication, Lilian took to her Instagram to dismiss the story as false, urging the individual responsible for spreading the misinformation to cease such actions.

In her Instagram post, she strongly stated, “FAKE. This nonsense must stop.”

The post has elicited a mixed reaction on Twitter.

Check some of the tweets:

Obinna said: The young men or the broke part.

D.ngashofficial: Karibu niseme mungu ashajibu maombi. Anyway Kaveve Kazoze.

BillyMiya: Kindly clarify which is fake between the two Nakupendaga sana wewe mtoto wa kike!!!!

Davidngathmajor: I have had a crush on your for the past 13 years! Hahah.

In August 2021, Muli took a reflective moment to write a heartfelt letter to herself.

The mother of two issued a powerful cautionary note against allowing herself to be entangled with individuals who would not reciprocate love during her less desirable moments.

“Do not settle for an ordinary lover; do not accept anything less than what you truly deserve. You are inherently deserving of a love that is passionate and intense,” she penned.

“You deserve to be cherished as a whole, embracing your imperfections and flaws. You deserve someone who prioritizes you, making you feel like the center of their world.

“You deserve someone who remains steadfast by your side during your darkest times. You deserve someone who chooses to love you unconditionally, even when you may not appear to be at your most lovable.” Signed with affection, ‘Love, Lillian Muli.

