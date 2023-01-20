Lilian Ng’ang’a calls out Chiloba’s ‘fake’ friends, then Michelle Ntalami responds





Former Machakos first lady Lilian Nganga has hit out at ‘friends’ of LGBTQ+ activist Edwin Kiptoo alias Chiloba for not attending his funeral that took place on January 17, 2023.

According to Lilian, it seems the friendship that people claimed they had with the deceased was superficial, especially since none of them made it to the funeral.

“That the many people who posted how they knew Chiloba did not attend his sendoff shows how superficial friendships are and that family is all that matters,” Lilian said.

Among those who were highly vocal about the late Chiloba’s murder were Michelle Ntalami and Dennis Karuri, who are both members of the queer community.

And it came as a surprise as the late Chiloba was being laid to rest, the majority of those who had called out the Kenyan government for not protecting gay people were not present at the burial ceremony.

Ntalami however defended herself saying “First of all, address him properly; HIS friends. Secondly, you don’t know any facts for you to be running your mouth like this. Some of us showed up and paid our respects in ways you may not be privy to.”

“Those who didn’t or couldn’t manage to don’t love him any less! You are one of those keyboard warriors just waiting to see who attended and who didn’t just to make people look bad. How about you post a tribute for Edwin Chiloba and remember him in love instead of all this bitterness? If not, let him rest. He is loved, and his love WINS,” Ntalami said

She went on to post content on her social media handles, showing she was attending a vigil organized for the late Chiloba in Nairobi.

“I had the most wonderful time today with the community, holding space for our friend Edwin Chiloba. Deeply honored to make the speech and tribute to him. Let’s forever hold those close to our hearts the 5 things that we’ll remember him for.”

