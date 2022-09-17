Lillian Nganga gushes about her adorable baby and her love for Juliani

Left: Rapper Juliani with his son on a stroller. Right: Juliani with his wife Lillian Ng’ang’a. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Lillian Nganga has revealed that photos of her newborn baby boy have filled her phone storage and she wouldn’t have it any other way.

Lillian made the revelation on Instagram stories where she included a photo of Juliani’s hand holding on to their infant son’s.

We did not miss that she also made sure Juliani’s wedding ring was prominently shown in the photo with Lillian saying she would forever choose to live in the present.

“A little boy has take over my phone photo gallery… there’s hardly any photo of myself anymore. The future is just a thought. I choose to be fully present today,” she said.

The couple is yet to share their baby’s face with the public but often hang out with him in public spaces while keeping his young life private.

Despite this choice, many hope they will reveal more details of their personal lives following their private wedding and the birth of their son.

Lillian recently opened her own YouTube channel where she said she will interact with fans.

“Good morning and happy new week. Welcome to my YouTube channel ‘Lil Thoughts’ it will be an easy channel about my random thoughts about politics, love life, psychology, philosophy, and what makes us us,” she said while announcing the launch of her channel.

The couple’s decision to keep their lives private stems from the highly publicized drama that ensued after Lillian broke up with her former long-time lover, former Machakos governor Alfred Mutua in late 2021.

Intimate details regarding what rocks their relationship were revealed to the public and it was not pretty. Later, Kenyans would be stunned to learn that Lillian had moved on weeks later and was dating Kenyan rapper Julius Owino aka Juliani.