Lillian Nganga launches ‘Madam First Lady’ book

Machakos governor Alfred Mutua and his ex-girlfriend Lillian Nganga at his birthday bash. PIC: COURTESY

Lillian Nganga has announced she will soon launch her book titled ‘Madam First Lady’ in June.

The book is certain to contain some explosive details considering the voluptuous Nganga dated outgoing Machakos governor Alfred Mutua for ten years. During that period she also served as the county’s first lady for nine years.

The book, she says, is a memoir of her life and times as First Lady of Machakos.

It is available on pre-order for those interested in having a copy before the launch date.

“Today is a good day to pre-order the #MadamFirstLady memoir, at only KES 1500. On payment, ensure your payment confirmation notification reads “Lillian Nganga Foundation”,” Lilian Nganga said.

In February, Nganga announced she was working on the book after leaving her position as Machakos first lady.

“I am delighted to give you a sneak peek of something special I have been working on for the last two months… #MadamFirstLady!” Ms Nganga gushed on Instagram.

“This mini-memoir that I cherish is a book about owning my story, taking control of the narrative, and telling my truth,” she added.

"From being catapulted into the limelight amidst a lot of chatter, to achieving a lot under the County First Lady's Office to the eventual "stepping down" from the position… From my heart to yours!"

Nganga became a person of interest following the abrupt end of her relationship with the high-ranking politician.

The duo brought to an end a decade-long relationship in August 2021.

And in a tell-all interview with the Nation, she said that their relationship had been on the rocks for a while.

She later unveiled rapper Juliani as her new beau, causing a stir on social media.

According to media reports, they tied the knot at a secret wedding that was attended only by close family and friends. She is reported to be expectant.