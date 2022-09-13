Lillian Ng’ang’a makes debut on YouTube





Former Machakos First Lady Lillian Ng’ang’a has launched her YouTube channel, a platform on which she be interacting with her fans.

The mother of one shared a snippet of her YouTube channel ‘Lil Thoughts’ asking her fans to subscribe to the channel which is already attracting subscribers.

In a video shared on her Insta Stories, Lillian also listed some of the topics she will be discussing.

“Good morning and happy new week. Welcome to my YouTube channel ‘Lil Thoughts’ it will be an easy channel about my random thoughts about politics, love life, psychology, philosophy, and what makes us us,” she said in the video.

Her YouTube channel comes a few months after she released her first book titled ‘Madam First Lady’s. Lillian had announced prior to the release that she was working on something special for her fans.

Lilian’s book captures some of the most private aspects of her life.

“This mini-memoir that I cherish is a book about owning my story, taking control of the narrative and telling my truth,” she wrote.

“From being catapulted into the limelight amidst a lot of chatter, to achieving a lot under the County First Lady’s Office to the eventual ‘stepping down’ from the position… From my heart to yours! Fancy a copy, Another copy for your friends and family? Your book club? Stay tuned!” she added.

Lillian and her husband singer Juliani are enjoying parenthood together after they welcomed a baby boy last month. The couple has managed to keep their private lives under wraps and away from the prying eyes of the public.

Juliani and Lilian tied the knot at a private wedding sometime in February after months of courting.

Lilian celebrated the wedding day by sharing a photo with her bridal makeup done with the caption, “Happy and grateful to be alive to see my favourite #2 looking soooo aligned! ~ 2.2.22 ~.”

