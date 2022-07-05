Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

Must ReadNews

Linturi ahead of Kiraitu in Meru race, opinion poll shows

By Kevin Cheruiyot July 5th, 2022 1 min read

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi is the most popular candidate in the county’s gubernatorial race, according to Mizani Africa’s latest opinion poll.

According to the survey outcome, if elections were held today, Senator Linturi, who is running on a United Democratic Alliance party (UDA) ticket, would emerge victorious with 32.3 per cent of votes cast.

Meru Woman Representative Kawira Mwangaza, who is an an independent candidate, is second with 29.4 per cent, followed by the incumbent Governor Kiraitu Murungi of Devolution Empowerment Party 28.1 per cent.

Governor Kiraitu’s party is among the parties in the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition whose presidential candidate is Raila Odinga, while is in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance under the leadership of Deputy President William Ruto.

In the senatorial race, UDA candidate Kathuri Murungi is ahead with a 53.3 per cent followed by Joseph Arimba comes second with 23.5 per cent.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Why Huddah is unhappy with Wahu and Nameless