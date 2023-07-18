Lionel Messi’s USA debut tickets go for a whooping Sh15 million

TOPSHOT - Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi (2nd L) is presented by (from R) owners of Inter Miami CF David Beckham, Jose R. Mas and Jorge Mas as the newest player for Major League Soccer's Inter Miami CF, at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 16, 2023. PHOTO | GIORGIO VIERA / AFP)

Tickets for the first game of Argentina football superstar Lionel Messi’s first game for Inter Miami this week are selling for as high as Sh15.5 million ($110,000), according to ticket retailer Vivid Seats.

Messi was unveiled to the Major League Soccer club side on Sunday following his exit from Paris Saint-Germain, after agreeing a free transfer to the USA as part of a contract that runs until the end of 2025.

His first game will be against Cruz Azul during the new Leagues Cup game, an annual competition between MLS and Mexico’s league, LIGA MX.

“I’m very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States,” Messi said, according to the league.

“This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project. The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set, and I’m very eager to start helping here in my new home.”

Tickets to last year’s League Cup match between Inter Miami and FC Barcelona cost about half of that.

Messi, 36, is one of the most decorated athletes ever, winning the prestigious Ballon d’Or award seven times and was part of the World Cup winning Argentinian side last year.

According to multiple reports, his deal includes an option for part-ownership of the club and a cut of the revenue from new subscribers to Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass streaming service.

During his unveiling, the club’s co-owner David Beckham said that Messi’s arrival was a “dream come true.”

“Leo, we are so proud that you have chosen our club for the next stage in your career,” said the former Manchester United player whose move to MLS’s Los Angeles Galaxy in 2007 was the league’s previous biggest arrival.

“Welcome to our family Leo,” Beckham added in Spanish to roars from the crowd.

