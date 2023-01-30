List of 22 mobile lenders approved by CBK





The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has announced twelve more Digital Credit Providers (DCPs) issued with operating licensing.

The move is according to Section 59(2) of the Central Bank of Kenya Act (CBK Act).

It comes months after CBK renewed ten licenses for digital mobile lenders who met the requirements in September last year.

CBK said on Monday, January 30, 2023, that it has received 381 applications since March 2022 and has worked closely with the applicants in reviewing their applications.

Also read: How money lenders rip off desperate Kenyans

It said that other regulators and agencies had been engaged in pertinent to the licensing process, including the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner.

“The focus of the engagements has been inter alia on business models, consumer protection and fitness and propriety of proposed shareholders, directors, and management. This is to ensure adherence to the relevant laws and importantly that the interests of customers are safeguarded,” CBK said.

The licensing and oversight of DCPs came last year following countrywide concerns raised by the public about the predatory practices of the unregulated DCPs, particularly their high cost, unethical debt collection practices, and the abuse of personal information.

Public members are allowed to raise complaints about unregulated DCPs through dcps@centralbank.go.ke.

Also read: Kenyans lauded for ‘trusting’ Hustler Fund

These are the approved digital lenders:

Ceres Tech Limited Getcash Capital Limited Giando Africa Limited (Trading as Flash Credit Africa) Jijenge Credit Limited Kweli Smart Solutions Limited Inventure Mobile Limited (Trading as Tala) Jumo Kenya Limited Letshego Kenya Ltd MFS Technologies Limited M-Kopa Loan Kenya Limited Mwanzo Credit Limited Mycredit Limited MyWagepay Limited Natal Tech Company Limited Ngao Credit Limited Pezesha Africa Limited Rewot Ciro Limited Sevi Innovation Limited Sokohela Limited Tenakata Enterprises Limited Umoja Fanisi Limited Zanifu Limited

Also read: Safaricom reduce interest on Fuliza loans