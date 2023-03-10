List: 9 things ‘baby gals’ are teaching wababaz out here





The ongoing relationships trend in Kenya right now is moneyed older men seeking out younger women to keep them ‘company’ when the Mrs. becomes a handful in the house- or simply for the thrill of it.

On the flip side, these younger women, stereotyped as ‘baby gals’ who enjoy the soft life without having to work for it, are known to hang out at spots where these men can easily access and seduce them into relationships…and neither party cares if there were marriage vows said somewhere at some point in the past.

Today, many young girls openly look for these men, nicknamed wababz or sponsors; and once these relationships commence, both parties change in one way or another.

For the baby gal, you will obviously notice there is more money floating around her, she has the latest fashion, gadgets and going on exotic trips and for the mubaba, below are some of the things they learn from their ‘a gal totoz’:

The obvious first thing on the list is a change in the mubaba’z bedminton game. Suddenly he knows moves that surprise his Mrs, but he can’t tell her where he learned how to kill it and handle the aftercare. Suddenly, mubaba knows how to navigate every social media platform, including asking his aging friends to, “follow me for updates”, suddenly explaining how to go live on TikTok and Instagram and so forth. Mind you, this is probably that mubaba who bought the most expensive phone around but only cared that it could make and receive calls; and show M-Pesa messages clearly. In addition to knowing how to navigate social media, he has been taught how to take fire selfies and photos. No more government passport photo type of pics for him. He now knows the angles and poses to take to put his best foot forward. He now knows what a panoramic photo looks like and how to apply filters here and there…will he teach his Mrs thought? This mubaba suddenly cares about having facials to prevent his pores from clogging- and before that, he only shaved when the Mrs’ nagging became too much to bare. Baby gals have taught wababaz how to purchase the best skin care products and how to go about unclogging pores for smoother, younger-looking skin. Also read: Brian wewe! Mumama laments after her Ben 10 cheats with a slay queen The mubaba, in addition to facials, now cares about pedicures and manicures. He no longer wants to see calluses on his fingers or cracked soles on his feet. He now has a once-a-week appointment at a nail salon in Nairobi’s Central Business District but often lies to the Mrs that the traffic is a nightmare. Hence his lateness getting home. Once the skincare routine is pat down, wababaz have now been taught how to dress fashionably away from those checked white and reddish-pink button down shirts and beige pants and the occasional Nike branded cap that the Mrs tried burning a thousand times and one. They know know how to dress for their body types, are into having a shoe game and keeping up with fast fashion to please a gal toto and turn heads wherever they go. As they become fashionable, their hair must follow suit. They now dye their hair to get rid of any greying hair; and go for the latest fashionable haircuts to keep up with the young turks sniffing around their baby gals. The mubaba now knows how to check his horoscope after one too many wee Saturday morning breakfasts with baby gal before he sneaks back home to the snoring Mrs. He’s been taught how the stars can align and predict good fortune and futures for him according to his Zodiac signs and now has a horoscope App in his smartphone. No more listening to his Mrs encouraging him to keep his chin up and fight on when he can check his horoscope, right? Mubaba no longer listens to old school music, Rhumba and zilizopendwa that used to calm his spirits. Now he listens to and dances to Amapiano and West African music to shake off those spirits that had descended on him with the weight of aging. He now knows who Tems and Burna Boy are…knows the latest, hottest Amapiano song by DJ Maphorisa and how to bust a move. Fam, he even participates in those TikTok challenges with these songs…what have baby gals done to these married fathers of three?

Do you know of any new things a gal totoz has taught our senior citizens? Do let us know in the comments…

