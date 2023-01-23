List of Azimio leaders meeting President Ruto in State House ahead of Raila’s rally

President William Ruto looks on during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, DC, on December 15, 2022. AFP PHOTO

President William Ruto is currently meeting leaders of the Azimio la Umoja Coalition in State House, Nairobi.

The Head of State decided to meet the leaders of the Jubilee Party, whose leader is former President Uhuru Kenyatta, ahead of a planned political rally organized by opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Mr Odinga is the leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and lost to President Ruto in the last elections.

Nairobi News has established that some of the leaders currently at the meeting include; Lamu Senator Joseph Kithuku, Stanley Muthama MP Lamu West, Amos Mwago MP Starehe, nominated MP Sabina Chege, Bahati MP Irene Njoki, Kinangop MP Zachary Kwenya and Mark Mwenje of Embakasi West.

Others are; Ol Kalau MP David Kiaraho, MP Kanini Kega of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), Daniel Karitho of Igembe Central, and Dr Shadrack Mwiti the MP South Imenti.

A source at the State House said that the lawmakers were indeed with the President but did not reveal details of the meeting.

“Yes we have several leaders from the Azimio coalition who are having a word with the Head of State. More about this shall be communicated later and by the same leaders,” said the source, who spoke anonymously.

This comes just a day after President Ruto said that the planned political rallies in the country will not threaten his government.

Speaking in Kirinyaga County, where he was attending an interdenominational prayer service, the head of state said, “I will not accept the people to threaten my government, we are not going to be intimidated and stop working for the people of Kenya.”

President Ruto said that he was aware that several cartels affected by the current change of leadership in various organisations were behind the planned political rallies expected to be led by opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Already, Mr Odinga, who contested for the presidency but lost to President Ruto, has said that he will hold a political rally in Kamkunji Grounds, Nairobi County.

During the campaigns, the opposition team, known as the Azimio la Umoja coalition, held a press conference on Sunday, January 22, 2023, urging their supporters to turn up in large numbers and listen to what Mr. Odinga was planning to say.

