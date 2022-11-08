List of interesting things Kenyans searched online





Travis Maina, the 2-year-old boy, who had a fork jembe lodged on his head following an accident at their home when playing, was among Google’s most searched trends in the month of October.

The boy’s last days culminating in his death while undergoing surgery at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) generated a heated debate over Kenya’s capacity to handle such medical emergencies.

The new Aide-de-Camp Colonel Fabian Lengusuranga and a new Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) head also generated the highest interest among Kenyans, Google Search data shows.

The new Aide-de-Camp’s entry excited Kenyans’ interest in who would replace former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ADC Lieutenant Colonel Timothy Lekolool following the ascendancy to the office by newly elected President William Ruto as Kenya’s fifth president.

Mr Amin Mohamed took over at DCI following the resignation of Mr George Kinoti and immediately attracted national attention when he shared his mobile number saying he was open to receiving crucial information that would help him fight crime in the country.

Huduma Day which was formerly known as Moi Day left searching for its meaning, while Mashujaa Day also attracted attention, especially being the first public and national event presided over by incoming President Ruto.

People looking for jobs aimed their interest at the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner which announced fresh vacancies targeting to hire skilled personnel for various positions.

The recruitment exercise closed for applications on October 26.

A doodle published by Google that celebrated the 94th birthday of Marjorie Oludhe Macgoye, a British-born novelist and poet who came to be known as the mother of Kenyan literature, attracted numerous searches with Kenyans seeking to learn more about her.

She mostly wrote about the struggles of Kenya during its post-colonial era but also published children’s books, magazine stories and much more.

According to Google, the search results also revealed a penchant by Kenyans to keep abreast with global breaking news in the entertainment space notably movie releases and popular television series.

Many Kenyans searched for information about American far-right conspiracy theory and fake news website, InfoWars founder Alex Jones who was ordered by the court to pay $1 billion, being compensation to families of eight Sandy Hook shooting victims. Jones has claimed the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting that killed 20 first graders and six educators in Newtown, Conn., was a government hoax.

Black Adam, a 2022 American superhero film based on the DC Comics character released last month by Warner Bros, Quagmire, a fictional character from the American adult animated series Family Guy, and American reality game show, the Mole now revived on Netflix after it originally aired on ABC from 2001 to 2008 attracted notable searches.

Others were Hocus Pocus, a traditional Halloween Ghost Story, Wakanda Forever which is set to premiere this week, Werewolf by Night, Vikram Vedha, the Candace Owens Show and cartoon network.

Here are the top October Google search trends in Kenya.

Huduma Day Kusoma KU Portal Marjorie Phyllis Oludhe Mashujaa Day Recruitment ODPC Francis Lesuranga Fork Jembe KNH Amin Mohamed TimsUrl ntsa.go.ke Term

ENTERTAINMENT

Werewolf by night Wakanda forever Hocus Pocus 2 Candace Owens The Mole Black Adam Quagmire Alex jones Rush lyrics Velma

