List of Kenyan TikTok creators making waves in 2022





Popular social media platform TikTok has announced a creator award initiative that will see eight content creators across Sub-Saharan Africa awarded through TikTok’s inaugural ‘Top Creator Awards’.

Taking a retrospective look at the hottest moments and trends on the platform under the hashtag #YearOnTikTok, the platform seeks to acknowledge top content creators who contributed to the massive growth and exposure of TikTok, having reached the 1-billion-user benchmark during the latter part of 2021.

Top Creator 2022 awards voting opens on December 16, 2022.

TikTok’s Head of Content Programming Sub-Saharan Africa, Boniswa Sidwaba said that the kind of content consumed on the platform is as educating and entertaining as it is relatable.

“What happens on TikTok doesn’t stay on TikTok – whether you’re building a brand, showcasing talent or using the platform as a vehicle for self-expression, we’ve seen creators realising tangible, real-world benefits of creating content on the platform,” said Sidwaba.

Also read: TikToker’s explanation of how M-Pesa transaction codes are generated stirs Kenyans online

She added that this was true in instances where creators were seen addressing pivotal, global issues such as climate change and interacting with communities in a way that is authentic, raw and creative. She also stated that it has been noted how the platform plays out well on the lighter side of things, with TikTok being used as an entertainment destination for heart-warming humour.

“In the examples of the content our community enjoyed, this year lies a clear illustration of the fact that TikTok is for everyone, everywhere. This is something that we are proud of and will take into the new year as we continue to grow and develop as a platform for discovery, creativity and community,” she said.

Celebrating the #YearOnTikTok, TikTok puts the spotlight on the hottest, most happening TikTok trends of the past year. In no particular order, they include;

Breakthrough Stars: 2022’s groundbreaking creators, celebrities and artists

The year had its fair share of emerging content creators who were destined for superstardom. Amongst these were talented vocalists, dancers and other creators who used the platform to showcase their unique talents. We were both humbled and honoured to see such a rich and diverse mix of talent coming through on the platform this year and really making it big. These were some of Kenya’s favourites:

realmichaelbundi – Father and Son Perform, I Believe #fayezandbundi tukukantu – Sasa Hivi Video Out Now Performed by Tuku Kantu mooyadavid1 – Surprising my niece! mummie_francie – Love is in the air. A welcome home dance for comic relief. dabon_shedrack – Kalekadance

Also read: Nasra Yusuf: My problems with Rashid started while we were still dating – Exclusive

FYFaves: The most popular videos of 2022

TikTok’s ‘For You’ feed provides users with a curated offering of content that is tailored to their unique browsing preferences. Every ‘For You’ feed is different, ensuring that TikTok users are served the content they want to see when they want to see it. Check out the videos that made this year’s leading list on ‘For You’ feeds across Kenya:

mulamwah – Nyumba imeleta shida jackie_matubia – Oops! profatecomedy – kids be like… mohalicious_ – My Goodness! Just use your hand at this point! omoshkizangila – Maisha ni yangu we shughulika na azz_iad – #greenscreenvideo lets protect our mental health iam_bojoo – Catch me if you can!

Also read: 5 Key lessons I have learnt in the last couple of months – Catherine Kasavuli

The Hitmakers in Kenya: Most viewed artists on TikTok

From homemade beats to golden oldies and musical classics, TikTok is the platform to be on if you want to keep abreast of the biggest movements on the music scene. The following were the artists that made it big on TikTok this year:

Michael Bundi Zuchu Diamond Platnumz Bruno K Willy Paul Nandy Mbosso Wahu Kagwi Guardian Angel Timmy Tdat

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Babu Owino – I walked out of a police cell into an exam room for my KCSE

The Playlist: The songs that soundtracked 2022

Music remained the mainstay of TikTok in 2022, with breakthrough artists using the platform to find their voice and the world’s most renowned singers, producers and musical artists using the platform to showcase their latest and greatest. The following is a list of the music that trended on TikTok among Kenyan audiences:

Nakupenda by Jay Melody Mtasubiri (feat. Zuchu) by Diamond Platnumz Fire by Zuchu Mi Amor (feat. Jovial) By Marioo Girlfriend by Ruger Sugar by Jay Melody Buga (Lo Lo Lo) by Kizz Daniel & Tekno Kwikwi by Zuchu Rush by Ayra Starr Bingo Bango by Madini Classic

Also read: CCTV clips submitted by KNH boss reveals shocking twist in baby with folk jembe in head

Best programmed TikTok LIVE

TikTok LIVE dominated the scene with some great LIVE music performances, social change discussions and social events.

1. Talking all things mental health – @azz_iad & @mentallyawareng

#AfricanApron Live – Celebrating Africa Month – @theroamingchef TikTok 4 Peace – Reducing the spread of misinformation – @article19eaf #WeAreHere International Women’s Month Live – @nikita_kering Kibra United Gaming Experience – @kibraunited

Also, read our top stories today:

Mind of a killer: How man plotted to rape and murder step sister

Watch: A week in the life of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino

How a Nairobi man was drugged and robbed after taking two women to his house

Slain Pakistan journalist’s host in Lavington named as a person of interest