List of police officers to be charged over Baby Pendo’s death





The full list of police officers scheduled to be charged with the death of Baby Samantha Pendo and their whereabouts can now be revealed.

Baby Pendo died on August 15, 2017, at the Aga Khan Hospital when in an unfortunate incident, a police officer assaulted her by beating her on the head with a baton.

According to the father, Mr Joseph Abanja appeared on the news and narrated the sad events that led to the minor’s injury. She was assaulted in Nyalenda estate, Kisumu County.

Also read: Four interesting facts about late Angela Chibalonza’s teen daughter, Wonder

A postmortem conducted by Western Region consultant government pathologist Mr Dickson Mochama said that she died of fatal head fractures.

“Samantha died of a severe head injury. A gaping fracture on the head is what kept the baby alive because when the skull opens up, it releases pressure. One can therefore survive. Otherwise if the head injury had not resulted in the cracking of the skull, she would have died much earlier,” the pathologist said.

Also read: Why Nameless hasn’t given Wahu a push gift, she responds – Exclusive

On Thursday, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) said that he had approved the charging of 12 officers who were implicated in the violations that were meted to civilians in the estate.

“You are therefore directed to immediately proceed to apprehend and arraign the suspects for plea taking,” the DPP said in a letter to the Acting Inspector General of Police, Mr Noor Gabow.

Besides the killing of Baby Pendo, other offences awaiting them include torture, maiming and sexual crimes against unarmed public members.

Some officers have since left the National Police Service, while others are still serving.

Also read: TikTok stars: Meet Mummie Francie, the clapback queen

Here is the list of the officers who will be taking plea following the investigations as released by IPOA;

Titus Yoma- Commissioner of Police and Retired County Commander. Titus Mutune- Senior Superintendent, General Service Unit (GSU), in charge of 30 platoons. John Masha- GSU Inspector and platoon commander. Linah Kogey- Inspector and Post Commander, Nyalenda. Benjamin Koima- Retired Administration Police Senior Superintendent. James Rono- Chief Inspector. Mohamed Guyo- Chief Inspector. Cyprine Wankio- Chief Inspector. Mohamed Baa Amin- Station Commander, Kondele. Benjamin Loreman- Kenya Prisons Service. Volker Edambo- Inspector, in charge of Crime, Kisii.

Also, read our top stories today:

President Ruto restores punctuality, no time wastage

New Ride: Boni Khalwale gifts himself Sh8 million machine – Video

Exclusive: Inside the spellbinding relationship between Nameless and daughter, Tumiso

Gone too soon: 5 Famous Kenyan TikTokers who have died in 2022