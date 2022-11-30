Pesa otas! List of President Ruto’s pals who splashed cash at Hustler Fund launch





President William Samoei Ruto launched the Hustler Fund on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, a Sh 50 billion Kenya shilling kitty that the government announced would provide those at the bottom of the economic pyramid with crucial funds to open businesses and hustles to earn their daily bread.

Nairobi News previously reported that the President said that the maximum borrowing limit of the Hustler Fund will be Sh50, 000 and the least will be Sh500, which the borrower’s credit score will highly determine.

During the launch that took place at the Nairobi Greenpark Bus Terminus in Nairobi, a session was held where hustling residents were introduced to President Ruto, his VIP guests, politicians and the public; and their goods bought at exorbitant prices compared to the everyday prices the common wananchi are used to.

Below is a list of the commodities that were sold at the event and who purchased the items:

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua bought a single shirt for Sh 50,000 KCB CEO bought kale, tomatoes and maize at Sh 70,000. A sugarcane-selling hustler was able to sell his stock at the event for Sh 20,000 to the Managing Director of Airtel Telecommunications. He sells a stem at Sh 20. A fish seller sold her pieces that retail for Sh 1000 a piece at Sh 10,000 for two pieces to the Family Bank CEO. ICT, Fisheries and Gender Cabinet Secretaries joined the bank’s CEO to raise more money for the fishmonger to buy a deep freezer; and in total, they raised Sh 50,000. Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Kimani Ichungwa, the Kikuyu Member of Parliament, each shelled out Sh 100,000 for a boda boda operator to buy a new motorcycle and allow him to return his employer’s. Safaricom Chief Executive Officer Peter Ndegwa gave out Sh 100,000 to a hustler to enable him to buy a trolley to sell smokies, and buy wheelbarrows to enable him to supplement his business efforts. Kiharu Member of Parliament spent Sh 50,000 to buy a shirt that a hustler was selling for Sh 5,000 at the event. T-Cash CEO bought a hoodie that was selling for Sh 4,500 at Sh 50,000. For later distribution, event host Chipukeezy received Sh 150,000 from Prime Cabient Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Sh 100,000 for Richard Ngatia to give to hustlers not at the event. Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria bought a simple, small sized art work made of grass and glue at Sh 60,000. Several of his other Cabinet colleagues also purchased artwork from the same hustler.

These hustlers immediately received the money in their mobile money accounts before the purchasers returned to their seats. The sale was conducted by comedian turned anti-narcotics campaigner Chipukeezy.

