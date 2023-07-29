List: Ruto’s 10 strict guidelines for government officials’ foreign travel plans





The office of the President has given strict rules to Kenya’s top government officials, especially on any foreign travel plans.

In a statement signed by Mr Felix Koskei who is the Chief of Staff in the government, all foreign travels organised by any government official should personally be allowed by President William Ruto.

“The Government has issued various guidelines on foreign travel, outlining directives regarding travel conditions, delegation sizes, application procedures and timelines.

Unfortunately, this office has observed a less than optimal compliance standard, which has resulted in a breach of some of the prescribed measures, numerous late requests, and difficulties in obtaining the prudence and cost-effectiveness, objective originally anticipated,” the statement read in part.

Some of the guidelines outlined according to the statement are meant to ensure that the cost of such travels is minimalized.

Here are the guidelines;

Non-essential foreign travel remains suspended. As part of the application review process, the office shall obtain advisory from the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs on the necessity of participation of a delegation from the ministry/state departments/agency, over and above onsite Foreign Service Staff. All travel requests shall be copied to the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs for their information and advice. Travel requests for all Cabinet Secretaries, CAS, PSs, and Chief Executive Officers State Corporation shall continue to be obtained from H.E. the President through this office. Delegations headed by CS shall not exceed four persons, including the CS as Head of delegation. Delegations headed by CASs, PSs, Chairpersons, and the Chief Executive Officers of State corporations shall not exceed three persons, including the Head of Delegation (1+2). Delegations involving all the above shall be limited to three persons’ limit. The travel clearance applications for the CS, CAS, PSs, Chairperson, and CEOs of a State Corporation shall be submitted to this office under the hand of the respective CS. The application form shall include the full list of ministerial/agency officials forming a part of the delegation and the total costs to be incurred by the full delegation. The travel approval communication from this office shall include all the expected officers to travel as part of the delegation. All the travels shall not exceed seven days’ maximum per travel. 15 days maximum per quarter and 45 days maximum per year. The travel clearance application shall be submitted on or before seven working days before the travel date.

